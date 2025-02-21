Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Announces Earnings Results

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Birkenstock Stock Down 1.2 %

Birkenstock stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIRK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

