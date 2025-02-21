iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.