One Day In July LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

One Day In July LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 180.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

