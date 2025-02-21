Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) to Issue $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.25.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Network-1 Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is a support level?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.