TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. TPI Composites updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPIC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. TPI Composites has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.75.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.