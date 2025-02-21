Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 553.50 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 553.50 ($7.01), with a volume of 2105537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568 ($7.20).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($11.40) to GBX 600 ($7.60) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($12.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on TATE
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Palantir Stock Skids—How Much Further Can It Fall?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Sudden Ascent: Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals NVIDIA’s AI Favorite?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 S&P 500 ETFs for Growth and Leverage in a Hot Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.