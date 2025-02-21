Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 149.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

