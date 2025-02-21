VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

