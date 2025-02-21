Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TGT opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

