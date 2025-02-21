VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,199,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 515,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

