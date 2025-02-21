VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 26 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $99,352,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $41,701,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $471.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.67.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

