Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €64.64 ($67.33) and traded as high as €68.30 ($71.15). Danone shares last traded at €68.20 ($71.04), with a volume of 1,146,028 shares trading hands.
Danone Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.64.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
