Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 453.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,433 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

