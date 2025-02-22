SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,527,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

