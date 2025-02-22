Wealth Alliance Buys 2,783 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,409,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,982,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 138,037 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,462,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

