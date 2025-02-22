NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 294.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,296 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 945,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 755,467 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 559,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 418,610 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,721,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 191,572 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.8 %

NV5 Global stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

