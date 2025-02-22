Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 3.5 %

KMX stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.