Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 60.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,697.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,919.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,972.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

