Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Paylocity by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $204.82 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $520,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,635,928.58. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 4,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.91, for a total value of $947,323.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,539.73. This represents a 81.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,987. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

