Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham Sells 35,683 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $321,147.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,990 shares in the company, valued at $845,910. This trade represents a 27.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Compass Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE COMP opened at $9.01 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

