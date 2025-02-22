Element Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 282.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $130.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.