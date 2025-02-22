Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,684,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,281,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.