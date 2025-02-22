SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.69% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,906,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS HYBL opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

