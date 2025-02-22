Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.