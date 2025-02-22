Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Raised to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

