Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,240,000 after acquiring an additional 487,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,777,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 2.4 %

DEO opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

