Kennon Green & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 5.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,244 shares in the company, valued at $15,795,295.48. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $5,954,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,495,308.62. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.9 %

PM opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

