Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. Guardant Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $42.87 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,768 shares of company stock valued at $98,798. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.