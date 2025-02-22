Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.8 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

RGEN opened at $158.99 on Friday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -311.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

