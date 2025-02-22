Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. Entegris has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

