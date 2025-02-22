Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

