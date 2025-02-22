Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

