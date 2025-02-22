Insider Buying: Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Insider Purchases A$2,590,844.00 in Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rennie purchased 5,181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,590,844.00 ($1,650,219.11).

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulfate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharidosis, ross river virus, chikungunya virus, chronic heart failure, allergic respiratory, and acute respiratory distress syndrome diseases.

