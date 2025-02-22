Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.