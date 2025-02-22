Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

