ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 389.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 686,089 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after buying an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after buying an additional 366,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 104.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 288,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $20,095,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, February 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

