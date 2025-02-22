Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.78 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

