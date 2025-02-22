JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,447,000 after acquiring an additional 534,561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,426,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,289,000 after buying an additional 246,794 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 159,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 95,252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,831,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,476,000.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

