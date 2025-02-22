KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 5,104 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $50,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.03 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 701,007 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Citizens Jmp raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

