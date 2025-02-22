KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 5,104 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $50,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:KALV opened at $10.03 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Citizens Jmp raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
