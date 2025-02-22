KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $30,687.50 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.85. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

