O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,852. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,253.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,201.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

