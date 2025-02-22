Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,942 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $21.88.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.