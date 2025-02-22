Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2,312.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,388,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $181.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

