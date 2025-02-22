Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $49,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loews

Loews Trading Down 0.3 %

Loews stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.