Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $82.83.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

