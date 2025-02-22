Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,697.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,919.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,972.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

