Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $223,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 1.9 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $817.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

