Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 87 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $656.42 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $731.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.34.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

