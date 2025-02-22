OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of OSIS opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,975.17. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $5,519,962. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

