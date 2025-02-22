Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $489.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $482.72 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

